An open book

Dinner parties always seem to be a fun way to get together with friends and dazzle them with the latest recipes you've mastered. But there's something particularly intriguing about finding out how celebrity chefs like to host dinner parties. Better yet, fans might love learning who those chefs would want to gather at their dream dinner party table if they could invite anyone. Perhaps it feels like their answers must be telling or speak to the kind of person they themselves are. Or maybe fans would just like to know if celebrity chefs are intrigued by the same people.