6 Glenn Uses Big Plays To Beat Lee County 41-13

The Glenn Bobcats of Kernersville used some big plays in the 3rd quarter to break open a tight game and beat Lee County 41-13 at Paul Gay Stadium Friday night. Both teams were without opponents until an agreement was reached late Tuesday to play and the hype of two highly ranked teams peaked in three short days. Glenn entered the game as the #6 team in the state and 4th in the 4A ranks, while Lee County was #2 in the State 3A poll and the #23 team overall in NC. Glenn starts the season at 1-0 and Lee County will fall to 1-1. It is the first regular season loss for head coach Steve Burdeau in over 4 seasons.