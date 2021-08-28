Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

#6 Glenn Uses Big Plays To Beat Lee County 41-13

wfjawwgpradio.com
 8 days ago

The Glenn Bobcats of Kernersville used some big plays in the 3rd quarter to break open a tight game and beat Lee County 41-13 at Paul Gay Stadium Friday night. Both teams were without opponents until an agreement was reached late Tuesday to play and the hype of two highly ranked teams peaked in three short days. Glenn entered the game as the #6 team in the state and 4th in the 4A ranks, while Lee County was #2 in the State 3A poll and the #23 team overall in NC. Glenn starts the season at 1-0 and Lee County will fall to 1-1. It is the first regular season loss for head coach Steve Burdeau in over 4 seasons.

wfjawwgpradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#American Football#Paul Gay Stadium#State#Gl#Xpoint#Wfja Sports#Yellow Jacket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener. Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points. After their 10th touchdown, which...
Lee County, GAWALB 10

Lee County Trojans keep composure and beat Carver

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A game that’s been anticipated for years is finally here. Lee County and Carver High football teams went head to head in the 3rd Annual Hamp Smith Classic. It went down the wire. It was a packed house in the Albany State University Coliseum. The Carver...
Bay County, MIMLive.com

Bay County roundup: Glenn doesn’t let tennis trophy get away

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Aug. 20-22, 2021. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and a feel-good moment the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS TENNIS. Glenn keeps Invite trophy at home. John Glenn...
Footballrensselaercentral.com

Boys Freshman Football beats Glenn 28 – 14

The Bomber Freshman/JV football team earned a 28-14 victory over John Glenn Tuesday evening. Kadyne Doyle scored 2 touchdowns, while Elias McAdow and Dillan Simmons each added a touchdown. McAdow and Colton Ploughe added the 2 point conversions. Ploughe and Avary Reyes each forced a fumble, Brian Camarena recovered a fumble, and Jon Brouwer added a sack.
Bay County, MIMLive.com

Bay County roundup: Glenn runners drop times, climb leaderboard

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Aug. 26-28, 2021. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and a feel-good moment the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. CROSS COUNTRY. Glenn’s setting a new pace. The John Glenn...
Footballwfjawwgpradio.com

Yellow Jackets Bounce Back With Convincing 38-0 Win Over South Granville

The Lee County Yellow Jackets bounced back in a big way Friday night on the road with a convincing 38-0 win over South Granville in a non-conference matchup. Lee County controlled the field position and the line of scrimmage from the outset and used a 21-point first quarter to squelch any doubt about this one. Lee County held the Vikings to 52 yards of total offense on the night and rolled up 347 yards for the night. The Jacket defense – coupled with several nifty punt returns by Eli Garrison – kept the Lee County offense with a short field all night and Lee County only needed the ball for 18 of the 48 minutes to roll up 38 points.
Houston, TXtsusports.com

Panthers Use Big Plays To Hold Off TSU In Labor Day Classic

HOUSTON – A 27-point surge between the first and third quarter was the difference as Texas Southern couldn't climb out of the early hole in a 40-17 loss in the 36th Labor Day Classic before a crowd of 18,297 at BBVA Stadium. TSU would go three and out on its...
Kannapolis, NCLynchburg News and Advance

Hillcats capitalize on 13 walks to beat Kannapolis

The Kannapolis pitching staff had trouble retiring Lynchburg batters in Tuesday night's series opener at Atrium Health Ballpark, while the Hillcats had their way at the plate. In their first meeting of the season with the Cannon Ballers, the visitors piled up 10 hits and took full advantage of 13 walks en route to a 13-1 win in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Footballwfjawwgpradio.com

Cavaliers Lose on Road to South Johnson 47-13

The Southern Lee Cavaliers gave up a blocked punt for a touchdown less than 3 minutes into the game, and couldn’t overcome early mistakes and a methodical South Johnston offense as they fell to the Trojans on the road 47-13. After making some positive improvements in week 2 against Green Hope, the Cavs came out sluggish and couldn’t stop a balanced Trojan ground and air game as they fell behind 26-0 at the half.
Footballchatsports.com

Podcast: Can Clemson shut down Bulldogs' running game?

With one day remaining until Clemson and Georgia meet in a top 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown some of the matchups, especially what it could mean for the Tigers if defensive tackle Tyler Davis is unable to play Saturday night. Georgia...
Denison, TXHerald Democrat

Denison uses big plays in fast start to beat Brewer

There couldn’t have been a much better start for the Yellow Jackets and whether on the ground or through the air, it seemed like no matter what Denison decided to do, huge chunks of yardage followed. Big play after big play helped build a three-score lead in less than a...
High Schoolrensselaercentral.com

Boys Varsity Football beats Kankakee Valley 41 – 17

Bombers opened the season with a dominating 41-17 victory in annual Cracker Barrel game vs County Rival Kankakee Valley. Bombers were led by a trio Seniors Dylan Kidd, Kelton Hesson, and Tate Drone. Kidd rushed for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kidd tallied 2 more Touchdowns, a pass to Hesson for 50 yards and a catch from Drone for 30 yards. Drone also connected with Hesson for his touchdown reception, giving him 2 for the evening. Defensively, Bombers were led in tackles by Jordan Cree and Dylan Kidd with 12 each. Bombers had 3 sacks on the evening, Cree, Luke Janek and Jacob Pickering.
Garner, NCWRAL

No. 12 Millbrook blows away Garner, 41-13

The No. 12 Millbrook Wildcats moved to 3-0 on the season with a 41-13 win over the Garner Trojans at home on Friday night. The Trojans drew first blood on the road on a touchdown pass as Markyell Royster ran for a long touchdown to make it 6-0. Millbrook answered...
Dawson County, GAForsyth County News

Football: South handles Dawson County 41-17 in home opener

When there are two state champion-level sprinters on a defense, it’s going to be hard to pass the ball against them. When they also play offense, get ready for some highlights. That is exactly what Dawson County needed to prepare for before Friday night’s 42-17 loss against South Forsyth. “We...
Union County, GAGainesville Times

Chestatee starts fast, takes down Union County 41-28

Chestatee High’s football team held it together to capture a home opening win. The War Eagles (1-1) played the numbers game, and then made a defensive stop in the waning seconds of the game to beat Union County 41-28 on Friday night. Chestatee’s win snapped an 11-game losing streak, dating back to 2019. It also ignited a celebration that started with less than 15 seconds to play in the game.
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

Clemson star Tyler Davis officially out against Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s official. Clemson will be down one of its top defenders Saturday night against Georgia as defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocol. The loss of Davis is a big one for Clemson as he started seven games last season, finishing with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy