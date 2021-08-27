Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, PA

Wild Things snap Quebec's 11-game streak

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter fielder Hector Roa homered and drove in four runs as Washington snapped Quebec’s 11-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory Friday night at Wild Things Park. Rob Whalen (1-0), the first former major leaguer to sign with the Wild Things, was the winning pitcher in his Washington debut with four innings of relief following starter McKenzie Mills. Whalen gave up three hits and one run. He walked two and struck out four.

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
Washington, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Whalen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quebec#The Wild Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds get big swings vs. Matthew Boyd, Joe Jimenez to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-4

CINCINNATI — Reliever Joe Jimenez had a chance to keep Saturday's game close, entering in the seventh inning with the Detroit Tigers trailing by one run. Manager AJ Hinch needed Jimenez to face the heart of the Cincinnati Reds' order: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez. After working a 2-0 count, Castellanos hacked at a slider and went back to the dugout after a flyout.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers’ 9-Game Winning Streak Snapped By Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a bit of a sleepy effort on Sunday afternoon and saw their season-high-tying nine-game winning streak snapped in a 7-2 loss to the New York Mets. A victory would have given the Dodgers their first season sweep of the Mets since 2017. Price began his...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves’ Nine Game Winning Streak Snapped After 5-1 Loss to Yankees

The Atlanta Braves unfortunately had their nine game winning streak snapped following a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees. The Atlanta Braves ran into the New York Yankees, who also shared a nine game winning streak, which happened to be the first time two teams have been on this much of a hot streak since 1901.
MLBMLB

'Electric': O's snap streak, tee off on Ohtani

BALTIMORE — The 1988 Orioles are safe. Baseball’s longest losing streak in 16 years is over. The Orioles were partying Wednesday night after snapping their 19-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, hitting two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani hard and then rallying in the late innings to capture a come-from-behind, 10-6 victory over the Angels, their first in more than three weeks. With the win, the Orioles avoided becoming the seventh team since 1901 to lose 20 consecutive games.
NBAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Mystics snap Sparks’ 4-game winning streak with fast start

The Sparks’ four-game winning streak sputtered sensationally Tuesday, when the Sparks fell behind by as many as 37 points before clawing back to lose just 78-68 to the Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena. For its part, Washington put itself in position to snap a four-game losing streak by...
MLBtheScore

Orioles snap 19-game losing streak with win vs. Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything. Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start. “I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy