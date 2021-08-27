Wild Things snap Quebec's 11-game streak

Center fielder Hector Roa homered and drove in four runs as Washington snapped Quebec’s 11-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory Friday night at Wild Things Park. Rob Whalen (1-0), the first former major leaguer to sign with the Wild Things, was the winning pitcher in his Washington debut with four innings of relief following starter McKenzie Mills. Whalen gave up three hits and one run. He walked two and struck out four.