Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Red Wolves rehearsing script as opener nears

By Kevin Turbeville Sun Sports Editor
Jonesboro Sun
 8 days ago

JONESBORO — One week remains before the start of Arkansas State University’s 107th football season and the debut of the 31st head football coach in school history. Next Saturday’s season opener against Central Arkansas will also be Butch Jones’ 139th game as a Football Bowl Subdivision head coach, and his first since leading Tennessee against Missouri in 2017. Jones spent the last three seasons at Alabama as an offensive analyst and then special assistant to the head coach.

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
Person
James Blackman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#I#Asu#The Red Wolves#Central Michigan#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
Fox News

Portland moves to ban Texas travel, trade to protest new abortion law

Portland City Council is to consider an emergency resolution this week to ban future travel, goods and services from the state of Texas in protest of the state’s new abortion law. In statement released Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said City Council will hold a vote on the resolution on Wednesday,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy