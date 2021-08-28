Red Wolves rehearsing script as opener nears
JONESBORO — One week remains before the start of Arkansas State University’s 107th football season and the debut of the 31st head football coach in school history. Next Saturday’s season opener against Central Arkansas will also be Butch Jones’ 139th game as a Football Bowl Subdivision head coach, and his first since leading Tennessee against Missouri in 2017. Jones spent the last three seasons at Alabama as an offensive analyst and then special assistant to the head coach.www.jonesborosun.com
