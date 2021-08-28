General Notices - MEEKIA BERRY

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NUMBER: 2019-DR-18-1709 NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING *NOTE: All Parties and their witnesses must properly dressed for Court. Defendants. *No shorts and no tank tops. PAMELA LEMON Plaintiffs, vs. MEEKIA BERRY and JOHN DOE Defendants. To: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT A HEARING HAD BEEN SET IN THE ABOVE CAPTIONED MATTER ON: HEARING DATE: October 12, 2021 TIME: 10:00am You are hereby notified to be present at Dorchester County Family Court at 212 Deming Way Summerville, SC 29483 at the time noted above. TIME ALLOTTED: 30 MINUTES TYPE OF HEARING: Custody Rule 20(a) and (b) of the South Carolina Rules of Family Court requires both the Plaintiff and the Defendant to file a current Financial Declaration where relevant. WHERE RULE 17(a) REQUIRES NOTICE TO AN UNREPRESENTED DEFENDANT, AN AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING, AND PROOF OF PROPER NOTICE MIST BE FILED BEFORE THE HEARING. SCHEDULING ATTORNEY/PARTY SHALL NOTIFY OPPOSING ATTORNEY AND UNREPRESENTED PARTIES OF DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING RULE 176). Clerk of Court Dorchester County Family Court 212 Deming Way Summerville, South Carolina 29483 (843)832-0360 AD# 1956585.