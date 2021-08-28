Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summerville, SC

General Notices - MEEKIA BERRY

The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NUMBER: 2019-DR-18-1709 NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING *NOTE: All Parties and their witnesses must properly dressed for Court. Defendants. *No shorts and no tank tops. PAMELA LEMON Plaintiffs, vs. MEEKIA BERRY and JOHN DOE Defendants. To: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT A HEARING HAD BEEN SET IN THE ABOVE CAPTIONED MATTER ON: HEARING DATE: October 12, 2021 TIME: 10:00am You are hereby notified to be present at Dorchester County Family Court at 212 Deming Way Summerville, SC 29483 at the time noted above. TIME ALLOTTED: 30 MINUTES TYPE OF HEARING: Custody Rule 20(a) and (b) of the South Carolina Rules of Family Court requires both the Plaintiff and the Defendant to file a current Financial Declaration where relevant. WHERE RULE 17(a) REQUIRES NOTICE TO AN UNREPRESENTED DEFENDANT, AN AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING, AND PROOF OF PROPER NOTICE MIST BE FILED BEFORE THE HEARING. SCHEDULING ATTORNEY/PARTY SHALL NOTIFY OPPOSING ATTORNEY AND UNREPRESENTED PARTIES OF DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING RULE 176). Clerk of Court Dorchester County Family Court 212 Deming Way Summerville, South Carolina 29483 (843)832-0360 AD# 1956585.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
State
South Carolina State
Summerville, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiff#Defendant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy