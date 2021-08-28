San Angelo Bobcats' New Coach Produced Disciplined Demolition of Killeen Shoemaker

SAN ANGELO, TX — The start of the 2021 football season and the debut of Head Coach Kevin Crane saw the 6A San Angelo Central Bobcats take on the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves at San Angelo Stadium Friday, Aug. 27. Falling to the Grey Wolves 61-35 the previous year, the ‘Cats exacted their revenge through disciplined defensive play and a stellar outing from junior quarterback Tyler Hill. Although the game remained close throughout the first half, the ‘Cats ran away with it in the second, 43-28. Killeen burst out of the gate on the opening kickoff after a massive 90-yard kick return for a touchdown and the Grey Wolves struck first, 7-0. Not to be outdone, the Bobcats responded with a methodical 8+ play drive that marched them 65 yards down the field for a touchdown of their own. Darius Floyd scored the season's first for San Angelo Central, and the Bobcats tie the game at 7-7.