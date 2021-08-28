Giants’ Gausman takes step forward but bullpen stumbles in loss to Braves

ATLANTA — Back in spring training, even the most optimistic Giants fans had doubts the team would be able to challenge the Dodgers atop the National League West. As Gabe Kapler’s club prepared for the season with workouts in Scottsdale, making a run at one of the league’s two wild-card berths seemed like the most realistic way for the Giants to make the postseason. Yet with nearly five months of the season in the books, the Giants have forced fans to recalibrate expectations in a way that makes every loss magnified and every minor hiccup a bigger disappointment.