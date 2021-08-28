Giants’ Gausman takes step forward but bullpen stumbles in loss to Braves
ATLANTA — Throughout the second half of the season, the Giants have been holding out hope that starter Kevin Gausman would regain the Cy Young-caliber form that helped him make his first All-Star team this year. Gausman wasn’t all the way back to his old self in Friday’s start in Atlanta, but six innings of two-run ball against a first-place Braves club represented a major step forward for one ...www.mdjonline.com
