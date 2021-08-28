Cancel
Giants’ Gausman takes step forward but bullpen stumbles in loss to Braves

By Kerry Crowley, The Mercury News
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

ATLANTA — Throughout the second half of the season, the Giants have been holding out hope that starter Kevin Gausman would regain the Cy Young-caliber form that helped him make his first All-Star team this year. Gausman wasn’t all the way back to his old self in Friday’s start in Atlanta, but six innings of two-run ball against a first-place Braves club represented a major step forward for one ...

