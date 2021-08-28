Abortion solves nothing
It is a very sad reality that the abortion industry is largely unregulated. And, when that has been tried in many states, it is largely defeated. When we pray in front of an abortion clinic, I often wonder how much the girls understand what that means. In some cases, I am able to talk loud enough to be heard inside the "death camp"; but largely, the pressure from boyfriends or some other factor completely wipes out the chances of changing the mind of the mother; thereby, saving both of them: one from dying and the other from a life of regret, physical and emotional pain and worse.www.journal-news.net
Comments / 0