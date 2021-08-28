Cancel
Interlochen, MI

Old Crow Medicine Show with Special Guest Molly Tuttle

 8 days ago

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Best known as the band who brought the world “Wagon Wheel,” Old Crow Medicine Show are also two-time Grammy Award winners & have sold more than two million singles, produced six albums, & been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry. They bring their hits such as “Carry Me Back,” “Sweet Amarillo,” & “Tell it to Me.” Americana Music Award-winning guitarist & songwriter Molly Tuttle joins the band.

