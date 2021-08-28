Old Crow Medicine Show with Special Guest Molly Tuttle
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Best known as the band who brought the world “Wagon Wheel,” Old Crow Medicine Show are also two-time Grammy Award winners & have sold more than two million singles, produced six albums, & been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry. They bring their hits such as “Carry Me Back,” “Sweet Amarillo,” & “Tell it to Me.” Americana Music Award-winning guitarist & songwriter Molly Tuttle joins the band.www.traverseticker.com
