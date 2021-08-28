Meigs Health Today: What is Environmental Justice?

​Environmental Justice is the simple idea that everyone should have equal access to a healthy environment. Environment, in this context, can refer to the natural world or the built environment, such as your home. For example, air quality can be poor for people living next to or downwind of factories that emit contaminates into the air. However, poor air quality can also be the result of living in dilapidated housing where mold, lead, asbestos or other issues exist and contaminate the inside air. Studies have shown that certain groups of people are more likely to experiences these types of harms than other groups. Having a low income will limit the ability of people to afford housing repairs or to move to another location. As a result, being from a poor demographic increases your chance of having asthma and/or succumbing to other breathing ailments. The air quality examples demonstrate how the health of a community is affected by the lack of environmental justice.