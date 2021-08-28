Cancel
Charles Town, WV

We need more like Alex Mooney

By Brian Bellman Charles Town
Journal & Sunday Journal
 8 days ago

Senator Capito might want to think of the damage she and her 18 "bipartisan" GOP cohorts afflicted on the Republican Party and West Virginians by supporting the far-left spending package misleadingly dubbed "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" - a 2,700 page Democrat spending binge. Did she even read it? Does she know how bad it is? For example Section 13002 of this 'Infrastructure and Jobs Bill" will impose a vehicle tax based on annual miles driven. Is she aware of the number of West Virginians who drive to work daily from the Eastern Panhandle to the D.C. area? They're on the road almost bumper to bumper at 5 a.m.! Does she ever stop to think that it takes a Million Million to make just One Trillion? Does she know how much the typical West Virginia family pays in federal taxes yearly? She should place West Virginians above any need for approval from self-serving political colleagues and a monolithic media. 'Bipartisan' sounds good, but the Vichy French who collaborated with the German occupiers were also 'bipartisan'."

