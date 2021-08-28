Cedar Polka Fest

Rain or shine has been the life of many a festival and the Great River Folk Fest has a wealth of experience in that matter since they have been putting on the annual fest since 1976. Of course it’s only been since 2014 that they had to re-think the festival rain site indoors at the University of La Crosse, to series of Site tents with the largest for the main stage. Per Dave Schipper the fest chair, “You plan on having tents to provide shade and comfort but when the rain comes, the show goes on and people don’t flee.”