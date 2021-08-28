Cedar Polka Fest

WiYNN Marketing in conjunction with Interstate Festival Group will present Dirty Boots Country Fest on Aug. 27 and 28 at the Washington County Ag Ed Center in Boonsboro. Attendees can line dance, throw axes, ride mechanical bulls and more while enjoying seven country music bands at the venue just six miles south of Hagerstown. The festival also includes a sanctioned barbecue contest, a Jeep Ride & Show, more than 50 vendors, a huge Kids Zone with pony rides and bounce houses, a “Booze Barn” serving up local and national beers and wines, and gambling by way of tip jars and “Cash Bash Live” drawings (over $5,000 will be given away during the festival).
