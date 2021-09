Recently I received an envelope with a program for a historical tour of homes. This was sponsored and hosted by teachers and former teachers for the Pike County Sesquicentennial on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1965 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Beta Tau Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society members were hosts. My wife and I made it to about half of these homes. We just didn’t have time to see all of them. No. 1 was the “Moore House” owned by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Armbruster.