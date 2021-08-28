Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

traverseticker.com
 8 days ago

View & shop plein air & studio works by the Paint Grand Traverse featured artists.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Arts Center#Tc Art View#Plein Air#The Paint Grand Traverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Brooklyn, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

The Birdhouse Gallery Presents Selfie: Artists Self Portraits

The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The gallery is on the street level and always viewable during daylight hours. This show will be installed from September 4 through September 23 . There will be an opening reception with two of the artists tomorrow , 5-7 pm.
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Osborne, Woodcock exhibited at Port Townsend Gallery

PORT TOWNSEND — Mitchel Osborne’s photographs and Margaret Woodcock’s work will be featured at Port Townsend Gallery in September. The gallery, at 715 Water St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and by appointment. Osborne is a professional photographer who has contributed to international travel guides, travel...
Visual Artdowntownfrederick.org

Tom Semmes’ “Sunlight & Water” @ TAG/The Artists Gallery

“Sunlight & Water” & Artist Reception w/Tom Semmes. Meet Tom and chat about his exhibition on display from 5-8pm during the Artist Reception!. “Sunlight & Water” features Tom Semmes’ recent oil paintings on canvas or archival paper. The works reflect his long-term interest in the nuances of light and the changing seasons of both urban and rural settings. Most of the paintings were started en plein air and finished in the studio.
Chilmark, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Portraits by three artists at Kara Taylor Gallery

“People You Know, People You Don’t Know” is the title of a new exhibit at the Kara Taylor Gallery in Chilmark. The portraits of three artists, Taylor, Brooke Adams, and Robert Davies, are on display. The opening reception was postponed, and now will be held on Sunday, August 29, 5 to 8 pm.
Visual ArtDaily Gazette

On Exhibit: Mandeville Gallery reopens with ‘In the Eye of Belonging’

Artist Alisa Sikelianos-Carter is creating a new mythology. In a style that at times intersects with Afrofuturism, she uses present-day images of Black/brown braids and hairstyles and builds upon them using glitter and other vibrant materials. Her work is on view at the Mandeville Gallery in an exhibit called “In...
Kihei, HIMaui News

Abstract pieces featured at Schaefer Gallery

Maui Arts & Cultural Center Schaefer International Gallery Director Neida Bangerter (from right) and Exhibits Coordinator Jonathan Clark discuss artwork by University of Hawaii at Manoa professor Debra Drexler with Kihei’s Malika Newport and Wailea’s Mary Bizien Thursday afternoon. Drexler’s work is part of the Abstractionx3 exhibit that also features abstract pieces by Maui’s Don Bernhouse and Kauai’s Tom Leiber. It is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The gallery’s next exhibit, Reset/Reshape, is set to feature the multidisciplinary art of Honolulu’s Taiji Terasaki. It is scheduled to run Sept. 22-Dec. 18. The Schaefer International Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Freeport, ILWIFR

Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The first exhibit of the school year inside the Ferguson Fine Arts Center at Highland Community College starts Sept. 7 to display artwork completed by students. From Sept. 7 to Oct. 29, the Highland Gallery will showcase student’s artwork that was completed in several classes, including...
Visual Artchestertownspy.org

The Artists’ Gallery Opens “The Color of Water” by Bonnie Howell

On First Friday, September 3, 2021, The Artists’ Gallery will present “The Color of Water” featuring the work of Bonnie Howell. The ever changing surface of water has been a career long challenge for local artist Bonnie Howell. When preparing for this year’s show at The Artists’ Gallery, the thought of transparency kept coming to mind. Water is clear, it has no color! But the earth is full of color, coming from natural elements and atmospheric light. So of course we see these reflected colors as we enjoy viewing or being on or in our favorite kinds of water. The colors of water often reflect the mood of the day – calm, bright, hazy, windy or gray, the surface and colors will tell the tale.
Egg Harbor, WIDoor County Pulse

New Artist at Cappaert Contemporary Gallery

Ginnie Cappaert, owner of Cappaert Contemporary Gallery, has added the work of Susan Piazza to her gallery. Driven by the visual and tactile texture that clay allows, Piazza hand-builds her mixed-media clay works from slab and also uses various stoneware clays. She describes her style as “abstract/organic,” which is evident in the strong contemporary feel, organic shapes and textures. Piazza’s color sings, and the construction of her glazed-clay and wood pieces is uniquely her own.
Charlotte, NCbizjournals

Artist-operated gallery set for debut in Dilworth

Carolina Fine Art is set to open tomorrow in Dilworth. That artist-operated gallery will sell original paintings, pottery and other pieces. Nine local and regional artists will be featured to start. The gallery is at 2400 Park Road, part of The Courtyard in Dilworth. It will operate through year end...
Providence, RIbrown.edu

In first in-person public exhibition in 18 months, Brown’s Bell Gallery showcases R.I., Mass. artists

“Arrows of Desire” features the work of two local artists who bonded over a shared love of nature and the poet William Blake during the COVID-19 pandemic. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — The David Winton Bell Gallery at Brown University is gearing up to present its first fully public exhibition in 18 months — and it promises to be a sight for screen-sore eyes.
Lexington, VAwlu.edu

Staniar Gallery Presents Louise Herreshoff Eaton Exhibition

Untitled; c. 1922; watercolor on paper; 16 x 21/25 inches; Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Euchlin D. Reeves Collection in memory of Mrs. Chester Green Reeves and Miss Lizzie H. Dyer, UR1967.1.32. Washington and Lee University’s Staniar Gallery presents “To See Color First,” the first comprehensive study of the watercolors...
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Northport Photo Exhibition

See photos from established & emerging photographers. Nature, landscape, waterscape & more. Photographs are available at the exhibit & online. They can be printed on different substrates such as paper, canvas or metal in various sizes. The Grand Opening will be held on Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. The exhibition is held Sept. 4-19 in both the gallery & online. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

"Heroines - Real & Imagined"

A 2 woman show featuring sculptor Michelle Tock York & the paintings of Shanny Brooke. An Opening Reception Celebration will be held on Aug. 5 from 6-8. The exhibit runs through Sept. 5.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Artspace111 readies Jones exhibit for Fall Gallery Night

Artspace111 presents Swallow the Frog, the first solo exhibition of works by Jules Buck Jones in Fort Worth. In Swallow the Frog, Jones presents a wide range of drawings and paintings expanding on the artist’s interests and concerns with the natural world. The exhibit will showcase monumental works on paper like Serpent of Summer, where Jones employs his heavily stylized use of watercolor, ink and pastel to create a scene writhing with motion and light.
Bloomington, ILMiami Herald

Local artists to reopen downtown Bloomington gallery

When Eileen Backman started painting local street scenes and parts of the downtown Bloomington skyline, she didn’t expect her art would hang for sale in a gallery. What’s more, Backman 13 months ago didn’t even consider herself a local artist. But after Main Gallery 404, in downtown Bloomington, exhibited her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy