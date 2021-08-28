Bogdan Bogdanovic Believes De'Aaron Fox Will Get His First All-Star Appearance Next Season
De'Aaron Fox is one of the rising young players in this league. Fox's speed with the ball is insane, and he is an amazing slasher. Over the course of this season, De'Aaron Fox averaged 25.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG on 47.7% from the field. While he definitely has areas in which he can improve, such as shooting from beyond the arc, it is clear that he is playing at an extremely high level.www.yardbarker.com
