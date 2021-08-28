Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Believes De'Aaron Fox Will Get His First All-Star Appearance Next Season

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe'Aaron Fox is one of the rising young players in this league. Fox's speed with the ball is insane, and he is an amazing slasher. Over the course of this season, De'Aaron Fox averaged 25.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 7.2 APG on 47.7% from the field. While he definitely has areas in which he can improve, such as shooting from beyond the arc, it is clear that he is playing at an extremely high level.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Lamelo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBASLAM

De’Aaron Fox Reportedly ‘Content in Sacramento’

Speculation has been rampant about the future of many of the NBA’s brightest stars, and one of those stars is Sacramento Kings’ guard De’Aaron Fox. However, rumors about Fox may have been somewhat silenced on Tuesday when The Ringer’s Paolo Uggetti reported that Fox is “content” in Sacramento. “A League...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 3 goals for Bogdan Bogdanovic in the 2021-22 season

The Atlanta Hawks lucked out last season when it came to signing Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a trade with the Sacramento Kings to secure the services of Bogdanovic but the problem was that Bogdanovic did not agree to the trade which is the crucial step in a sign and trade.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings unlikely to part with De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton for Ben Simmons

With the cat now out of the bag that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons wants out of the City of Brotherly Love, reports will fly about the 25-year-old three-time All-Star. Simmons, who has spent the entirety of his career in Philadelphia, had a tough postseason. His foul shooting plummeted to 34.2% and it affected his aggressiveness. Now, he and the Sixers are looking to go separate ways. Simmons needs a change of scenery at this point.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Bradley Beal

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the biggest surprises during the 2020-21 NBA season. They were floundering with Lloyd Pierce as head coach, but once he was fired and Nate McMillan took over, the team went on a run. Pierce was relieved of his head coaching duties after the team...
NBARealGM

Hawks, Celtics, Kings Complete Three-Team, Four-Player Trade

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings have completed a long-awaited three-team trade. Atlanta acquired guard Delon Wright from Sacramento. Wright is expected to help fill the backup point guard role behind Trae Young. Boston acquired guard Kris Dunn and center Bruno Fernando from Atlanta. It's unknown what the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Grizzlies make trade official, sending Beverley to the Timberwolves for Culver and Hernangomez

The Grizzlies officially announced their trade acquiring Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley. The Grizzlies waived two-way player Sean McDermott to create the necessary open roster spot to facilitate the trade with Minnesota. The trade becomes official over a week after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke news of the trade on August 17th.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Offseason Photo Of Jayson Tatum Is Going Viral

The Boston Celtics are expecting Jayson Tatum to carry much of the load for them next season. It seems the young star is getting physically ready for the task. In recent offseason photos, Tatum can be seen working out in the gym. The two-time All-Star is pictured performing lunges and goblet squats, and while it’s not clear what dumbbells he’s using for the first exercise, he’s got a 100-pounder in his hands for the second.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBABleacher Report

A New Ben Simmons Landing Spot and Fresh NBA Trades You've Never Thought of

With the 2021 iteration of NBA free agency cooling down, it's time to fire back up those always entertaining trade machines. Since clubs can no longer correct their primary problems by simply signing players, they'll have to examine the trade market for roster relief. The right blend of creativity and courage could help them find what they're after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy