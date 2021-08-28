Krispy Kreme Launches Doughnut Waffles You’d Want To Drizzle With Syrup
Krispy Kreme is giving fans in Indonesia an excuse to have doughnuts for breakfast by turning them into mini, ring-shaped waffles, which it endearingly terms “Doffles.”. Going beyond classic concepts of the breakfast favorite, the chain has rolled out six versions of the Doughnut Waffles: there’s Original Glazed, Classic Cinnamon, Icing Sugar, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sprinkles—offering you a full half-dozen box’s worth of assorted waffles to sample.designtaxi.com
