Krispy Kreme Launches Doughnut Waffles You’d Want To Drizzle With Syrup

If there weren’t enough incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine, now you can add doughnuts to the mix! Two doughnuts to be precise…. Krispy Kreme just announced that from August 30 through September 5, anyone who has received a least one COVID-19 vaccination shot — and shows valid vaccination proof — can get two free glazed doughnuts at any store location in the U.S. Yes, they already had this promotion going, but it was only for one doughnut. Now they’ve added in a second, just because!