Krispy Kreme Launches Doughnut Waffles You’d Want To Drizzle With Syrup

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrispy Kreme is giving fans in Indonesia an excuse to have doughnuts for breakfast by turning them into mini, ring-shaped waffles, which it endearingly terms “Doffles.”. Going beyond classic concepts of the breakfast favorite, the chain has rolled out six versions of the Doughnut Waffles: there’s Original Glazed, Classic Cinnamon, Icing Sugar, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sprinkles—offering you a full half-dozen box’s worth of assorted waffles to sample.

