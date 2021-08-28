Cancel
Shasta County, CA

Q&A: Vaccine Distribution Efforts Underway For Those Battling Wildfires In the North State

By North State Public Radio
mynspr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of July, Shasta County Health and Human Services acquired 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be flown out to local firefighters. The decision comes at a time when the Delta variant is causing a spike in coronavirus cases. In some rural counties, including Shasta, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at an all time high. Many of those rural counties are also seeing record breaking wildfires.

