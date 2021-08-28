Support project in Weirton

Cancel
Weirton Daily Times
 8 days ago

I have been a commercial real estate developer in Weirton for more than 20 years. My experience tells me that Southwestern Energy’s proposed well pad is a good project for Weirton. Over the years, my developments have contributed more than $100,000 in tax revenue inside city limits. I think this project is safe because the industry is so well regulated and a great source of long term revenue. I have personally visited the pad site and think that there are many misperceptions about how this pad will interfere with its surroundings. Environmental impacts of well projects are evaluated by the W.Va, Department of Environmental Protection. These evaluations are a comprehensive process that consider impact on surface and ground water, wildlife and hosts of human impacts. Any negatives will be far outweighed by the benefits that the revenue will bestow on the bulk of Weirton residents.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

#Commercial Real Estate#Southwestern Energy#Weirton City Council
