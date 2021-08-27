Blizzard to Rename Overwatch Character McCree Amid Lawsuit
Game company Blizzard has recently released a statement about changing the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree after the departure of the real-life Jesse McCree. After the real-life Jesse McCree left Blizzard due to California’s lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment and discrimination at the company, it was decided that the character in the Overwatch game will be renamed. According to the company, they want to rename him into something better so that it represents what Overwatch stands for.sirusgaming.com
