Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blizzard to Rename Overwatch Character McCree Amid Lawsuit

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame company Blizzard has recently released a statement about changing the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree after the departure of the real-life Jesse McCree. After the real-life Jesse McCree left Blizzard due to California’s lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment and discrimination at the company, it was decided that the character in the Overwatch game will be renamed. According to the company, they want to rename him into something better so that it represents what Overwatch stands for.

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Trailers Feature Amazon and Paladin Classes

Game company Blizzard has put out two new trailers of upcoming video game remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected featuring the two classes Amazon and Paladin. One of the two trailers of Diablo 2: Resurrection features the Amazon class. Compared to the original version, the remastered one looks highly detailed and moves way more agile, suited for the class. The Amazon can attack with both melee and range weapons from spears, swords, bow and arrows, and more. The best combination for this character is to equip one melee weapon on the first weapon slot and then the range weapon on the second slot for easy swapping.
Video GamesWashington Post

Overwatch League teams expect ‘Overwatch 2’ news in upcoming meeting with Blizzard

Teams in the Overwatch League only see one option for their next competitive season: The league needs to play on “Overwatch 2,” Blizzard’s long-awaited sequel to the five-year-old, team-based shooter. The only problem? “Overwatch 2” doesn’t yet have a release date, and teams know about as much as fans do, which is not a whole lot, according to four people in senior management roles with Overwatch League teams. These sources asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly regarding the next season of Overwatch League.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns microtransactions are ‘purely cosmetic’

It’s official. Marvel’s Midnight Suns microtransactions are exclusive to only cosmetics. That’s right, you read that right. According to the official Twitter page of the game, they responded to a worrying tweet that wanted to confirm if the microtransactions are for card packs or costumes, the developers confirmed that it’s only the latter.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Blizzard Announces New Deathmatch Map for Overwatch

Blizzard announced a new map coming soon to Overwatch which would normally get fans excited, but it seems they're rather frustrated instead. The new map is called Malevento, though it is currently unknown exactly where the map is supposed to be set.,. Fans of almost any game love new map...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Apex Legends Tap-Strafing Tech to be Removed by Respawn Entertainment

Game studio Respawn Entertainment has come to a decision that it will be removing a particular tech in Apex Legends: tap-strafing. Tech or player-discovered techniques can sometimes break a game or make it interesting depending on how players use it. This particular Apex Legends tech, the tap-strafing, has been a particular favorite move by PC players, which was not available for those who use the controllers on console. It allows players to rapidly manipulate the direction where a player is facing and moving while in the air. It will be removed by Respawn Entertainment in an upcoming patch.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Blizzard Lays Groundwork for ‘Cowboy’ Rename Project

Blizzard Entertainment announced it would be changing the name of its beloved American southwest cowboy hero. The announcement came through the official Overwatch Twitter account on Thursday, Aug. 26. According to the posted message, the game, itself, is built “around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks to a better future.” It called the theme central to the game’s lore and the team behind it.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Original Overwatch concept art could hint at McCree’s new name

An early piece of Overwatch concept art could be a hint at what Blizzard may end up renaming the hero formerly known as Jesse McCree. Some of the biggest news in Overwatch right now is that the game’s revolver-wielding cowboy DPS hero will be getting a new name. Why? Because “Jesse McCree” is an actual employee at Blizzard involved with the ongoing scandal.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Overwatch announces McCree will change his name

Blizzard and Overwatch developers announced that they will be renaming the hero formerly known as McCree. The hero was named after Blizzard employee Jesse McCree, who previously served as chief designer on Diablo 4 but was fired from the company. In a statement from the official Overwatch Twitter account, it...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

New ‘Overwatch’ Narrative Arc Delayed Due To Character Name Controversy

The production on a new narrative story for “Overwatch” has been hampered following the reckoning at Activision Blizzard over their alleged abuse and harassment of employees, and because one of the game’s characters shares a name with a developer who is embroiled in controversy. Blizzard originally intended to create a...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Blizzard will no longer name characters after real people

Overwatch writer Michael Chu explains the origin of McCree's name. Jesse McCree, lead level designer on Diablo 4, was one of several senior Blizzard staff dismissed from the company after a lawsuit brought against Activision Blizzard highlighted "numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation" at the company. He's also the namesake of an Overwatch character who will be renamed, Blizzard has announced, following calls from the community and casters no longer saying his name while commentating matches.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Overwatch Devs Will Officially Rename McCree for Better Representation

Overwatch Devs Decided to Rename McCree Character Following Cosby Suite Allegations. Overwatch devs will officially rename the McCree character to something else that they believe represents the company better. Jesse McCree—the Lead Level Designer for Diablo 4—was really dismissed from the company following allegations of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination.
Video Gamessvg.com

Overwatch Changes This Character's Name After Fan Outcry

For a long time, gamers have known there's a shady side to Blizzard, but the company recently reached a new low after Activision Blizzard faced serious allegations in a lawsuit over its unfair treatment and harassment of female employees. As a result of the controversy, gamers have taken to protesting Activision Blizzard in creative ways. Even "Overwatch" League commentators have been acting in solidarity by refusing to mention a character name based on a controversial former employee of the company.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why is Overwatch changing the character name McCree? We tell you everything about the subject

Blizzard has been in the water around his neck since we found out about the lawsuit against the company for sexual harassment and employment inequality, which includes a series of very serious accusations (including having concealed the suicide of an employee) and which was recently updated after it was learned that the Human Resources Department would have destroyed key documents for the investigation. Meanwhile, the company’s responses have not been the most accurate.
California Statetheloadout.com

Activision Blizzard lawsuit expands with new amendment

The state of California has filed an amendment in its ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard which expands the scope of the lawsuit to include temporary workers and contractors. While the initial lawsuit focused solely on full-time female employees that had been negatively impacted by the company’s toxic workplace culture, it will now also represent those who worked for Activision Blizzard on a temporary basis.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Blizzard Targets Thousands of Overwatch Accounts in New Wave of Bans

Blizzard is continuing to take steps to counter the number of cheaters in Overwatch, banning over 18,000 accounts. Like many competitive multiplayers, Overwatch has been plagued with cheaters leaving many players to air their grievances online. Blizzard has been monitoring the various ways that cheaters are affecting the game, and have been taking steps to combat cheating players. Since May, Blizzard has taken action against over 24,000 accounts and made progress to identify and protect against software used to hack Overwatch.
Lawinvenglobal.com

California amends Activision Blizzard lawsuit to include contractors and temps

As first reported by Megan Farokhmanesh and Stephen Totilo of Axios, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has expanded its lawsuit against Activision Blizzard to include contracted and temporary employees in addition to full-time staff. Axios reported on Tuesday that in a new copy of the complaint they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy