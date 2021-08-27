Blizzard to Rename Overwatch Character McCree Amid Lawsuit

Game studio Respawn Entertainment has come to a decision that it will be removing a particular tech in Apex Legends: tap-strafing. Tech or player-discovered techniques can sometimes break a game or make it interesting depending on how players use it. This particular Apex Legends tech, the tap-strafing, has been a particular favorite move by PC players, which was not available for those who use the controllers on console. It allows players to rapidly manipulate the direction where a player is facing and moving while in the air. It will be removed by Respawn Entertainment in an upcoming patch.