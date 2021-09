PlayStation has announced that starting this month, 5 Final Fantasy titles will be making their way to the PlayStation Now service, one per month. Firstly, the original Final Fantasy VII will be added to the service on September 7, 2021. This game needs no introduction, and if you have somehow avoided playing it for all this time and are a PlayStation Now subscriber, this will be an ideal opportunity to play this classic entry that popularized the JRPG genre to unfathomable extents.