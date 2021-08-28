Bridge housing talks about community empowerment …
This week I received an unusual solicitation in the mail: a one-page, full-color flyer asking me to donate to the big private affordable housing developer, Bridge Housing. Under the headline “MEET YOUR NEIGHBORS,” the mailer features a photo of my “neighbors” Jamie and Jennifer (no last names), chemistry “professors at UC Berkeley” who “have been Berkeley residents for more than 20 years” and “whose brilliant work in chemistry is changing the world.”48hills.org
