Judge keeps teens’ murder charges
HOLLIDAYSBURG — Murder charges remain intact against two Altoona teenagers involved in the February 2020 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching of Altoona. In separate rulings filed this week in the Blair County prothonotary’s office, President Judge Elizabeth Doyle found that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to support a first degree murder charge against Owen Southerland, 17, and a second degree murder charge against Logan Charles Persing, 18.www.altoonamirror.com
