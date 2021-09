So Joe Biden is the “good guy”? I hope everyone in the United States is as aware of the consequences of his Afghanistan actions, as the rest of the world is. The plan to withdraw our troops was made with former President Trump in office. With his plan, the U.S. citizens, all the people who helped the U.S., all the equipment our troops had, would have been out of harm’s way before our troops left. Our bases and buildings then would have been destroyed so the enemy could not use them. However, Joe Biden decided to remove our troops, leave our U.S. citizens and all the many people the Taliban would be after for helping us, and leave all our fighting equipment and our bases for the Taliban to use.