Jack Dorsey Reveals Efforts to Build a Bitcoin-Centric DEX

Cover picture for the articleJack Dorsey loves Bitcoin, but he also wants people to trade it, so he announced his latest project: TBD, A Bitcoin-Centric DEX. Square – and Twitter – CEO Jack Dorsey is not just satisfied with saying he loves Bitcoin. He is doing everything he can to realize his dream of making BTC the global currency of the internet.

