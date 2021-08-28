FT Weekend podcast
Turn off your email alerts and settle into the weekend. We explore today's culture, big ideas, nuanced questions and what it means to live a good life. Join our host Lilah Raptopoulos every Saturday for inspiring conversations, in-depth storytelling, a bit of escapism and a lot of fun. Brought to you by the award-winning Life & Arts journalists at the Financial Times. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, Acast, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.www.ft.com
Comments / 0