Missing shoes

Trail running is one of the most accessible outdoor adventure sports in existence. It’s affordable, relatively safe, provides a stellar workout and requires little-to-no technical training (unlike activities such as rock climbing, backcountry skiing or mountain biking). Most importantly, however, there’s something for everyone, from Killian Jornet devotees down to the “weekend warriors.”
From techy alpine scrambles to low-vert river trails and mudfests, trail running is a sport that can take you into nearly every outdoor environment under the sun. Even better, you can run trail literally anywhere, whether you’re based in the humid hills of Alabama, the dry alpine slopes...
