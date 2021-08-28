Synergize Impact Rally celebrates Carmel, honors its leaders

Do you know someone who has dedicated their time and talents to benefit the community of Central Ohio?. Do you know a person who provided for those in need and is committed to helping others thrive in the face of difficult circumstances? Maybe a teacher who went above and beyond to make remote learning possible, or an essential employee who worked tirelessly and selflessly for the greater good? What about a working parent adjusting to everyone's needs at home while continuing to exude an encouraging attitude and positive example for those in their community?