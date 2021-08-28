Cancel
Synergize Impact Rally celebrates Carmel, honors its leaders

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynergize Founder Arron Stanton on Tuesday presented Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard with the group’s first Synergize Legacy of Impact Award. “When we thought about possible recipients for our first Legacy of Impact award, Mayor Brainard was the one that stuck out to us the most,” said Stanton. “His life and leadership have created ripples of impact that changed the future of Carmel and made it into the incredible place that it is.”

