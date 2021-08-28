Westfield Washington Schools interested in purchasing public library building
Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) has expressed an interest in purchasing the Westfield Washington Public Library at 333 W. Hoover St. The library’s current building and the 2.63-acre parcel it sits on originally belonged to the school district and was purchased by the library in 1983 to build the current building. The library plans to build a new library in downtown Westfield at Westfield Boulevard and Park Street next year.readthereporter.com
Comments / 0