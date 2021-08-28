Cancel
Westfield, IN

Westfield Washington Schools interested in purchasing public library building

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 8 days ago

Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) has expressed an interest in purchasing the Westfield Washington Public Library at 333 W. Hoover St. The library’s current building and the 2.63-acre parcel it sits on originally belonged to the school district and was purchased by the library in 1983 to build the current building. The library plans to build a new library in downtown Westfield at Westfield Boulevard and Park Street next year.

