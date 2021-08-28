Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone detail self-titled Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe album

The debut album from Leaving Laurel isn’t just a collection of tunes that are rich in emotion, it’s a reminder that it’s okay to not be okay. There’s just something truly special when two brilliant minds in music come together to explore each other’s influences and create a body of work. This has been seen in the past by rising stars and legendary artists alike, but the pairing of Pierce Fulton and Gordon Huntley really is a match made in heaven. The two were friends before they ever decided to work together, first forming a relationship online before later becoming roommates – but when they finally found time to craft up some music in the studio together as Leaving Laurel the result was pure, unadulterated bliss.