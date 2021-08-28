Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone detail self-titled Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe album

By Matt Doria
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe – the collaborative project of Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone – have announced their eponymous debut album, set for release later this year. They’ve coupled the news with a striking new single titled ‘No Justice’, marking a drastic leap into uncharted territory for both artists. It’s a dizzying, distortion-tinted techno thumper, with Lanegan and Cardamone trading vocals over almost five minutes of visceral and punchy industrial beats.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lanegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#No Justice#Mad Season#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Watch Out for Watchhouse’s Self-Titled Album

Watchhouse | Watchhouse | (Tiptoe Tiger Music / Thirty Tigers) It’s a somewhat inexplicable move when a band opts for a name change more than a decade into their collective career. At best, it’s confusing. At worst, it can throw fans and followers askew, confounding any notion of continuity and leaving some to wonder what became of the band they were faithful to in the first place.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

23 Years Ago: Godsmack Unleash Their Self-Titled Debut Album

The late '90s saw a turn in the music industry. The grunge era had begun to run its course, and while it was initially lumped in with the alternative scene, the poppier side of alt-rock was being phased out at radio in favor of harder edged music. Critics dubbed the wave of burgeoning acts as "nu-metal," but a few bands who emerged during this period relied more on heavy hard rock than the rap-rock explosion of the day. And one of those acts was a Boston-based group called Godsmack.
Los Angeles, CAJamBase

My Morning Jacket Announces New Self Titled Album & Shares Single

My Morning Jacket will issue a new self-titled studio album through ATO Records on October 22. The band previewed the LP by releasing its lead single and opening track, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” as well as an accompanying video. The quintet assembled before the pandemic to record the album during two...
Musicedmidentity.com

Leaving Laurel Touches Hearts with Self-Titled Debut Album

The debut album from Leaving Laurel isn’t just a collection of tunes that are rich in emotion, it’s a reminder that it’s okay to not be okay. There’s just something truly special when two brilliant minds in music come together to explore each other’s influences and create a body of work. This has been seen in the past by rising stars and legendary artists alike, but the pairing of Pierce Fulton and Gordon Huntley really is a match made in heaven. The two were friends before they ever decided to work together, first forming a relationship online before later becoming roommates – but when they finally found time to craft up some music in the studio together as Leaving Laurel the result was pure, unadulterated bliss.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Jackboy Unleashes The Sequel To His Self-Titled Album, "Jackboy 2"

Last year, over the span of nine months, Jackboy went on a full-on musical rampage. The Haitian native released three full-length projects — including Jackboy, Living In History, and Love Me While I'm Here — and proved that he's one of the most promising Florida rappers on the rise. Now,...
MusicEDMTunes

Mark Reeve Unveils Breathe Album

Mark Reeve, one of the most respected artists within Drumcode‘s broad roaster presents us with an album full of cosmic techno. The album title is Breathe, and it is ready to raze among the most purist lovers of the genre, as well as those who are beginning to discover this wonderful world.
Rock Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Spoon Bend releases self-titled debut album and it rocks

On August 21, 2021, budding indie rock band, Spoon Bend, released their eponymous debut album and it holds the new psychedelic-blues fusion sound rock fans have been waiting for. Spoon Bend introduces a record containing 10 melodious tunes created with the intention of providing a positive and relaxed experience for listeners.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Zeal & Ardor Detail Upcoming Self-Titled Album, Debut New Single “Bow”

Zeal & Ardor have a premiered the track “Bow” off of their upcoming self-titled new album. A February 11th release date through MVKA currently stands for the latter. Recording sessions for the album took place at Hutch Sounds with the band’s own Manuel Gagneux & Marc Obrist overseeing the sessions. Will Putney (Body Count, Every Time I Die) mastered the release.
Musicmetalinjection

ZEAL & ARDOR Streams "Bow", Announces New Self-Titled Album

After a few singles this year, Zeal & Ardor has finally announced a new self-titled album due out February 11. The album was recorded by Marc Obrist and Zeal & Ardor mastermind Manuel Gagneux, and mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, Pig Destroyer, etc.). You can check out "Bow" below and pre-orders are available here.
Music987thebull.com

Spice Girls Re-Releasing Their Debut Album To Mark 25 Years

It’s been 25 years since the Spice Girls burst on the scene with their debut album! To celebrate, they are releasing a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks, b-sides and previously unheard recordings. ‘Spice25’ will be released October 29 as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book. There’s also set...
Musicmetalinjection

Andy Gillion Brings The Crushing Instru-Metal With "Becoming The Nightmare"

Australian shred overlord Andy Gillion is here to bring forth all the riffs with his new single "Becoming The Nightmare". The single comes from Gillion's new album Neverafter, was shot in an eerie forest in South West England by UK director Jamie Brightmore (Jaybee Productions), and stars Isabella Cosh. Neverafter...
MusicNME

Imagine Dragons – ‘Mercury – Act 1’ album review: weightier subject matter and messy genre-hops

Think of Imagine Dragons and the phrase ‘doing massive numbers’ comes to mind. When the Las Vegas band released their last record ‘Origins’ in 2018 they were officially Spotify’s most listened-to group, and based on sales and streams, they’re one of the most wildly successful bands of the 2010s. Teaming up with enigmatic producer Rick Rubin for their fifth album ‘Mercury – Act 1’, they now find themselves releasing music in a brand new decade. The question is, having dominated the previous one, do they have anything new to offer it?
Theater & DanceNME

Jon Hopkins announces new album ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’

Jon Hopkins has announced details of a new album called ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’ – listen to its first song, ‘Sit Around The Fire’, below. The producer’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Singularity’ will come out digitally and on CD via Domino on November 12, with a vinyl release following on February 11, 2022.
MusicNME

‘The Artful Escape’ lets you live the fantasy of a rock star, made by a former rock star

There’s a lot that’s alluring about being a rock star – the chance to live the dream as a larger-than-life figure on stage playing to a packed stadium of rapturous fans, followed by the whirlwind highs of touring and partying to excess. That was once a part of Johnny Galvatron’s life in the late 00s when he founded the band The Galvatrons – the name, including the frontman’s own last name, taken from the robot character in 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, and inspired by its electronic glam metal soundtrack. Of course, there was quite the gulf between the fantasy and reality of being a “mid-tier band” in Australia, by his own admission.
Beauty & FashionPaste Magazine

Kacey Musgraves Details New Album star-crossed, Releases Title Track

Just one week after Paste Music took stock of everything we knew about Kacey Musgraves’ fourth album so far, the country star has finally announced it in earnest, detailing star-crossed (Interscope Records / UMG Nashville) and a forthcoming, Paramount+-exclusive film (dir. Bardia Zeinali) of the same name, both arriving on Sept. 10. The album’s title track and opener is out now, as is the Musgrave-starring film’s trailer.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Mark Knopfler announces ‘The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ box set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy