Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone detail self-titled Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe album
Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe – the collaborative project of Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone – have announced their eponymous debut album, set for release later this year. They’ve coupled the news with a striking new single titled ‘No Justice’, marking a drastic leap into uncharted territory for both artists. It’s a dizzying, distortion-tinted techno thumper, with Lanegan and Cardamone trading vocals over almost five minutes of visceral and punchy industrial beats.www.nme.com
