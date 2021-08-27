Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ilsa Knutson, PA-C

corvallisclinic.com
 9 days ago

Ilsa Knutson, PA-C, was always interested in medicine growing up. She would often join her mother, who was an occupational therapist, at work. After speaking with family friends who worked in the medical field, she focused on becoming a PA. To Ms. Knutson, “there is no higher calling than working with and serving people.”

www.corvallisclinic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa C#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Ohio StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 38.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 30. There have been more than 632,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Public HealthNews Break

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be. The report released by the CDC on August 27 indicates that...
HealthPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Millions of people are missing from the CDC’s COVID database

Millions of people are missing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s database of COVID-19 infections as some states evade reporting detailed information, a new tracking portal from Morehouse School of Medicine revealed. The CDC has counted more than 39 million coronavirus cases across the U.S. Still, many states...
Ohio StateYour Radio Place

Delta variant striking children, Ohio hospitals sounding the alarm

COLUMBUS, Ohio-The Ohio Hospital Association reports double-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment in every age group. The highest increase is among those under the age of 17, and reports say there has been a more than 68% increase in hospital admissions in that group over the last week, according to OHA.
Kansas StateKansas City Star

Kansas newborns and their moms are now in hospitals with COVID-19. We need to talk

Over the last 18 months, we have all seen massive changes to our lives as COVID-19 disrupted how we work, go to school and connect with our friends and family. With the development of three successful vaccines, we all hoped this summer would be the season to put this pandemic behind us. Sadly, that has not been the reality and COVID is still a threat — but even worse. Cases and severity are on the rise, hospital beds are filling, and people of all ages are dying, including pregnant women and babies. The delta variant is rapidly spreading in communities across Kansas and leaving destruction in its wake.
Texas Statekfdi.com

Wichita clinic says it’s ready to respond to Texas abortion ban

An abortion provider with clinics in Wichita and Oklahoma City reports an increase in women seeking essential care, even before an abortion ban went into effect in the state of Texas. Officials with Trust Women said they have been coordinating with funds and providers from Texas and across the Midwest...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

Extent of Oklahoma hospital bed shortage unclear, staffing remains a concern

State health officials have resumed regular reporting of hospital bed capacity in Oklahoma and say staffing remains a critical issue for hospitals. While the state health commissioner reassured reporters this week that a limited number of staffed beds remain available for patients regardless of COVID-19, the leader of Mercy Hospital Ardmore described a much more dire situation facing local health care workers.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 numbers

Geary County Health reported 122 total active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down one from a previous report. Six were hospitalized and there have been 124 Delta Variant cases along with 19 breakthrough cases. There were 11 new confirmed positive cases and 12 recovered cases. Numbers reported by the Health...
Erie County, PAyourerie

CDC and Dept. of Health recommend staying home for Labor Day

The CDC is asking unvaccinated people not to travel this Labor Day weekend due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Charlotte Berringer with the Erie County Health Department says the delta variant spreads very easily and has a much higher viral load, so she said she would not be surprised if there was another COVID surge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy