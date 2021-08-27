Meatbodies share mind-bending video for new single “Cancer”
With the release of their new album 333 next week, Meatbodies have shared a new single/video for “Cancer,” a distillment of some of the band’s purest noise-freak-rock ethos. Grinding riffs and discordant guitars contort themselves under the bristling static of frontman Chad Ubovich’s desperate droning. Heady to the point of hypnotic, the song is a brief introduction into the laborious journey detailed on the album of Ubovich’s struggle from drug addiction to sobriety.www.grimygoods.com
