Meatbodies share mind-bending video for new single “Cancer”

Music can and does work wonders – mentally and emotionally in particular – for millions around the world, and it has certainly done so for Harper Starling. Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome at a young age, she didn’t let that hold her back from her artistic and musical dreams, and she found that whenever she stepped foot on a stage, her symptoms disappeared. To date, she’s had multiple Top 20 Billboard Dance hits, one of which, “Euphoria” – a collaboration with The Perry Twins – topped the charts. Today, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere her latest single “No More What If” and its video.