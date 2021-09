Toledo is no stranger to great moments in women’s golf history.Take your pick, be it the 1954 Inverness Invitational — a thrilling four-ball competition headlined by Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Mickey Wright, and the pioneering greats of the game — or the highlights of the 37-year-old Marathon LPGA Classic.There was Se Ri’s historic runaway in 1998, when she went 23 under to capture her first of five titles here by nine shots, and Annika’s edge-of-your-seat playoff win in 2000. There was fan favorite Paula Creamer opening with a tournament-record 60 on the way to victory in 2008 and the three-woman playoff...