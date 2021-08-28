Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Outagamie County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Outagamie The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Appleton, Oshkosh, Shawano, Waupaca, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Clintonville, Pulaski, Black Creek, Wittenberg, Fremont, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Lake Poygan, Keshena, Legend Lake and Chain O` Lakes-King. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Clintonville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Appleton, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Fremont, WI
City
Menasha, WI
City
Black Creek, WI
City
Little Chute, WI
County
Outagamie County, WI
City
Keshena, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#Outagamie#Navarino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy