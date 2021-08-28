Cancel
Calumet County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Calumet by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1036 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Chilton, Brillion, Cleveland, Valders, St. Nazianz, Two Creeks, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, Two Rivers, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Cato, Mishicot, Larrabee, Spring Valley, Reedsville, Hilbert and Maple Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

