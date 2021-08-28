Health department joins in 'Slow the Surge' campaign

Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, received a COVID-19 vaccination in December 2020. TWV FILE PHOTO

FAIRMONT — With three additional Marion County residents having died from COVID-19 this week and rising numbers of new cases, the Marion County Health Department on Friday again issued a call for residents to get a COVID vaccination.

“The Marion County Health Department is advising the public that current rates of COVID-19 transmission are high and are forecasted to increase during the upcoming weeks,” states the prepared statement. “We anticipate rates of new COVID-19 infections in the range of those seen in January of 2021 resulting in some serious illness and death. Rates of COVID-19 related hospital admissions, admissions to intensive care units, and ventilator use are likewise increasing.”

The press release was issued as part of the state’s new campaign dubbed “Slow the Surge.”

The alert map used by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has Harrison, Marion and Tyler counties in the red zone and Monongalia County in the orange. Also on Friday, DHHR reported that Marion County has a Daily Positivity Rate of 8.51% and an infection rate of 42.8% yet only 50.5% of Marion County residents are recorded as having been fully-vaccinated. On Thursday, Marion County’s Daily Positivity Rate was 11.28%.

“I’m really worried about what may happen now that school’s back in session and other folks are going out to other congregate settings,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. “But, it’s not just schools, it’s malls and other places that put us in a congregate setting that put us at risk.”

White reiterated that residents continue to follow the basic health and safety guidelines issued in the spring of 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding washing hands, wearing masks — “doing things we know work,” he said.

On the top of his list of recommendation is for residents to get the COVID vaccination.

“We have to do what we have to do to get through this pandemic,” White said. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure we don’t have any additional deaths.”

Cases reported to the Marion County Health Department in the month of August have crossed all ages from young children to older adults.

The Delta Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the dominant circulating strain causing more than 90% of recent infections in West Virginia, according to the health department’s prepared statement. Reports indicate that severely ill patients in local hospitals are much more likely to be unvaccinated than all reported cases, consistent with recently published reports regarding the protective qualities of COVID vaccination.

Marion County residents are being advised of these events so that they can make appropriate decisions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 infection.

White said the forecasts for new COVID infections show only an upward trend that is completely controllable if people get vaccinated.

“When you’re in the red, it’s not a good place to be,” White said. “We’re not seeing any relief coming.”

He said the way the numbers look, more Marion County residents will become infected and more COVID deaths will be recorded.

To date, there have been 3,054 COVID deaths recorded in West Virginia, which includes 59 in Marion County, 94 in Monongalia County and 83 in Harrison County.

“When you have increased cases, you have increased deaths,” White said. “If everybody does their part, all the time and don’t let our guard down, we can slow this down.”

White joins other state health officials in urging West Virginia residents to monitor the ongoing COVID trends using the WV DHHR COVID-19 Dashboard and the CDC COVID Data Tracker for the latest numbers.