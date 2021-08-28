Bramblings: The need to adapt

What to do when things aren’t on the shelf or in stock when you want them? This may be a more common question in the very near future than we wish. Worldwide shortages of glassware are impacting everything glass — windows for houses, windshields for cars, bottles for alcohol beverages, jars for jams and salsa, etc. Drought-induced shortages of fruits, nuts, vegetables, and berries are going to affect lots of our favorites. And with the holidays just around the corner, maybe in a very noticeable way at the holiday table. We saw shortages of toilet paper, cleaning products, protective equipment, and even cars with a shortage of computer chips responsible.