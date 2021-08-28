WVU gives coach Bob Huggins a new contract

MORGANTOWN — One more for a run at 1,000 wins. One more for the Naismith Hall of Fame. One more for another shot at an NCAA championship. This is what's left for Bob Huggins as he has signed one more contract — effective immediately — that could give him five more years as head coach of West Virginia's men's basketball team, five years to fill in his resume so that there can be no arguments against his place among the sport's greatest coaches.