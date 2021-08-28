Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Of a Feather: Buteo variations

By BILL CHAISSON
The Eagle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring my week in Colorado earlier this month I saw relatively few raptors, which I found worrying. I have noticed this lack in the Midwest on previous road trips across the country and attributed it to the miles and miles of industrial agriculture doused or infused with pesticides. But while I saw almost no agriculture during my time in the Rockies, soaring hawks were few and far between.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feathers#Pesticides#Insect#Red Tailed Hawk#Accipitridae#Ddt#Argentines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Argentina
Related
AnimalsPhys.org

Wild cockatoos observed making and using tools to eat sea mango pits

A team of researchers from the University of Vienna working with a colleague at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences has observed wild Goffin's cockatoos making and using tools to crack open and eat sea mangos—the first-ever example of a wild non-primate making and using a set of tools. They've published their observations in the journal Current Biology.
AnimalsSCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: Social distancing for our feathered friends

The reports first caught my attention back in April. Disturbing information flowing out of Washington, D.C., is not surprising and, on most days, news being reported from there is not even considered newsworthy as far as I am concerned. D.C. reporters desperate to hold onto their jobs create attention-grabbing headlines...
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Common grackles show their colors

The grackle appeared early last spring, the day before I put the feeder away (so as not to tempt the bears who would soon be awakening from their winter dens). In the dim light of a cloudy day, this avian visitor seemed at first to be just another blackbird, on the larger side, perhaps, and with a longer than usual tail. When I peered at him through the binoculars, however, his head and neck shimmered with iridescent blues and purples, and there seemed to be a greenish tinge to his wings.
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

Of a Feather: Smallest of the lot

I’m fond of nuthatches (who isn’t) and was delighted when red-breasted nuthatches descended en masse on central New Hampshire last winter and stayed around through the summer. Because I grew up in downstate New York, I was used to white-breasted nuthatches and the red-breasted species was a rare winter treat for us. When my brother settled in the Washington, D.C. area, he began to see brown-headed nuthatches on trips out to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Sharing the Beach With Our Migratory Feathered Friends

Walking on the Wild Side – last week on my weekly hike to the tip of Sand Dollar Island I was greeted by a rare sight of eight roseate spoonbills. It was just after the second mangrove clearing from the sign of Big Marco Pass. First, I heard their grunting sound as they feed on the shallows of Tigertail Lagoon. They looked all pink and gorgeous even from a distance. They swing their heads from side to side as they sift through the muck with their wide flat bills.
Michigan StatePosted by
WGAU

Runaway emu ruffles feathers in Michigan village

SHEPHERD, Mich. — A big bird on the loose in a Michigan village was not a practical joke. The Shepherd Police Department received a call on Tuesday about “an escaped feathered animal” that was later described as an emu or ostrich, the Huron Daily Tribune reported. And when officers arrived, Healy-Mu was standing there, police said in a Facebook post.
Animalstexasoutdoorsjournal.com

Resurrecting a Feathered Fixture

Tall Timbers project aims to bring bobwhite quail back to the Pineywoods. Modern wingshooters may not realize it, but there was a time when the bobwhite quail was a feathered fixture in eastern Texas. Quail numbers were particularly good in rural areas of the Pineywoods, where row-cropping was once a way of life for people like Tim Boatman, a Nacogdoches native whose family pretty much lived off the land in the 1950s and 60s.
WildlifeNature.com

Out of patterns, the euchromatic B chromosome of the grasshopper Abracris flavolineata is not enriched in high-copy repeats

In addition to the normal set of standard (A) chromosomes, some eukaryote species harbor supernumerary (B) chromosomes. In most cases, B chromosomes show differential condensation with respect to A chromosomes and display dark C-bands of heterochromatin, and some of them are highly enriched in repetitive DNA. Here we perform a comprehensive NGS (next-generation sequencing) analysis of the repeatome in the grasshopper Abracris flavolineata aimed at uncovering the molecular composition and origin of its B chromosome. Our results have revealed that this B chromosome shows a DNA repeat content highly similar to the DNA repeat content observed for euchromatic (non-C-banded) regions of A chromosomes. Moreover, this B chromosome shows little enrichment for high-copy repeats, with only a few elements showing overabundance in B-carrying individuals compared to the 0B individuals. Consequently, the few satellite DNAs (satDNAs) mapping on the B chromosome were mostly restricted to its centromeric and telomeric regions, and they displayed much smaller bands than those observed on the A chromosomes. Our data support the intraspecific origin of the B chromosome from the longest autosome by misdivision, isochromosome formation, and additional restructuring, with accumulation of specific repeats in one or both B chromosome arms, yielding a submetacentric B. Finally, the absence of B-specific satDNAs, which are frequent in other species, along with its euchromatic nature, suggest that this B chromosome arose recently and might still be starting a heterochromatinization process. On this basis, it could be a good model to investigate the initial steps of B chromosome evolution.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
WildlifeMic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WildlifeNature.com

Intraspecific variation in metal tolerance modulate competition between two marine diatoms

Despite widespread metal pollution of coastal ecosystems, little is known of its effect on marine phytoplankton. We designed a co-cultivation experiment to test if toxic dose–response relationships can be used to predict the competitive outcome of two species under metal stress. Specifically, we took into account intraspecific strain variation and selection. We used 72 h dose–response relationships to model how silver (Ag), cadmium (Cd), and copper (Cu) affect both intraspecific strain selection and competition between taxa in two marine diatoms (Skeletonema marinoi and Thalassiosira baltica). The models were validated against 10-day co-culture experiments, using four strains per species. In the control treatment, we could predict the outcome using strain-specific growth rates, suggesting low levels of competitive interactions between the species. Our models correctly predicted which species would gain a competitive advantage under toxic stress. However, the absolute inhibition levels were confounded by the development of chronic toxic stress, resulting in a higher long-term inhibition by Cd and Cu. We failed to detect species differences in average Cu tolerance, but the model accounting for strain selection accurately predicted a competitive advantage for T. baltica. Our findings demonstrate the importance of incorporating multiple strains when determining traits and when performing microbial competition experiments.
Food & DrinksInternational Business Times

National Peach Pie Day: A Few Peach Pie Variations For The Summer

Every year on Aug. 24, we observe National Peach Pie Day and celebrate this mouth-watering and popular dessert. Though a popular fruit now in the U.S, the humble peach originated in China near the Yangtze River Valley where they were cultivated. However, the fruit soon moved west to Persia where...
WorldMedicalXpress

Turkish genetic study shows high degree of variation and admixture

An international team of researchers has conducted a genomic analysis of the Turkish population and found a high degree of variation and admixture. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes obtaining tissue samples from thousands of people living in regions of Anatolia (a peninsula that includes most of Turkey) and what they found when they sequenced and analyzed their exomes.
WildlifeFlorida Star

Ability To Control Water Loss Legacy Of Earliest Plants 450 Million Years Ago: Study

WASHINGTON — Plants’ ability to respond to humidity change and regulate water loss could date as far back in time as the oldest of plants that didn’t even grow flowers, according to the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at the University of Birmingham was published in the journal “Current Biology.” Key to the regulation mechanism […]
WildlifeInverse

Light pollution may be killing an essential insect species

It’s no secret that moths have a bit of a light obsession — whether they’re fluttering around your back porch bulb or cozying up to a street light. But light pollution from these artificial sources isn’t just a problem when it comes to viewing the heavens. A study published in August in the journal Science Advances has new evidence for why these lights might be causing damage to moth populations as well — impacting their entire ecosystem as a result.
WildlifeKCRA.com

Want a 66-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton? ﻿The world's biggest Triceratops is up for auction

The skeleton of a 66-million-year-old giant Triceratops fossil could soon belong to a lucky dinosaur enthusiast — that is, if they have an estimated $1.4 million to spare. The specimen, dubbed Big John, has a skull 8 feet 7 inches long and 6 feet 7 inches wide, while his two largest horns are 3 feet 7 inches long and more than 11.8 inches wide at their base, able to withstand 16 tons of pressure, according to auctioneers Binoche et Giquello.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy