Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

COVID deaths need more light

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 8 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul has done the right thing — quickly — in acknowledging the additional 12,000 COVID deaths in New York. But it is only the first step in untangling the tangled web of what happened in the state’s nursing homes last year. Now that Hochul has shone a light on one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s worst-kept secrets, it’s time for Hochul to allow a light to be shone on secrets that could help prevent thousands of deaths in the future by approving an Empire Center for Public Policy FOIL request denied by Cuomo’s Health Department on Cuomo’s final day in office.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#The Empire Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYThe Bronx Chronicle

Cuomo to Hochul Op Ed

CHANGES IN ALBANY RAISE QUESTIONS FOR ALL NEW YORKERS. With Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning his position due to numerous scandals, the state faces challenging times complicated by a transition in leadership in its Executive Office. While the political class in Albany ponders what comes next, educators too wonder what the Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to Governor means for students across the state.
EducationThe Daily News Online

Editorial: Making the tough call

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants state health officials to establish COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated school teachers and expand vaccine requirements for health staff. These proposals come with a significant caveat: Hochul wants localities to set their own policies with minimal advice from state government. This sort of leeway suggests former...
Public HealthBuffalo News

Hochul publicly acknowledges 12,000 more Covid deaths than Cuomo

ALBANY – It was a mere bulleted item slipped into the state’s daily Covid-19 data tracking release at dinnertime Tuesday. But the decision by Gov. Kathy Hochul to add the new item – reporting the total Covid-19 deaths since last year in New York as counted by federal health experts – sent a jolt through people who have been in the pandemic response efforts for more than 18 months.
New York City, NYq13fox.com

Gov. Hochul adds 12,000 more COVID-related deaths to state count

NEW YORK - Delivering another blow to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legacy, New York’s new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than Cuomo told the public. "The public deserves a clear, honest picture of what’s happening. And...
Public HealthBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: More medical staff is welcome, but real need is fewer Covid cases

Gov. Greg Abbott deserves some credit for announcing this week that he is bringing even more medical personnel to Texas from other states and launching more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers over the next week. Those efforts will clearly help, although they are coming from a governor who has forbidden schools, cities and counties from imposing mask orders if they believe that is necessary.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Local counties report 2 new COVID deaths

LAKE PLACID — A resident of the Elderwood of Uihlein nursing home died from a COVID-19 related illness on Monday, a spokesman for the facility confirmed Tuesday. Franklin County Public Health also reported a new death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The resident who died at the Lake Placid nursing home...
Albany, NYinformnny.com

FOIL request policy for former Gov. Cuomo uncovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor’s office had approved it. The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State...
Healthwmleader.com

Gov. Hochul urged to release New York nursing home scandal records

Gov. Kathy Hochul should publicly release all records regarding SUNY Chancellor James Malatras’ role in preparing a discredited state Health Department report that covered up the true extent of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, lawmakers said Monday. The same controversial in-house report last summer also absolved the administration of ex-Gov....
Politicscoingeek.com

New York’s new governor picks ex-Obama staffer to head NYDFS

The new governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has nominated former Obama official Adrienne Harris to head up the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the state, following the recent resignation of her predecessor at the NYDFS, Superintendent Linda Lacewell. Hochul, who assumed office following the departure of Andrew Cuomo,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy