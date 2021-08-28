Cancel
Wildlife

The Outside Story: Ant-mimic spiders, masters of disguise

By Rachel Sargent Mirus
The Eagle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI put the small brown ant I had mounted (but never identified) under a microscope and peered down at it. Two huge, headlight-like eyes stared back at me. That couldn’t be right; ants don’t have eyes that size and shape. I took the specimen to my professor, who initially waved me off with, “It’s an ant.” But after looking at it under magnification, he excitedly turned to a guidebook showing several unique species of jumping spider that look uncannily like ants.

