Mary T. Shaughnessy BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — Mary T. Shaughnessy, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend and confidante, died Aug. 24, 2021. Born Jan. 1, 1921, in North Walpole, New Hampshire, Mary spent her early school years there, then crossed the river to attend Bellows Falls High School. After two years of business school in Brattleboro, Mary launched her 40-year career as a secretary for Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield, Vermont. Mary devoted herself to her local community. She participated for many years in the Altar Rosary Society, the Women’s Club of Bellows Falls, the Community Chorus of Bellows Falls, the Council for St. Peter’s Junior Catholic Daughters and CYO, and was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Church, as well. The fourth of the five children of Frank Shaughnessy and Mary (Gallagher) Shaughnessy, Mary was cherished by her late siblings, Francis, Sister Eleanor, Edward and James. Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Anne, Dennis, Ellie, Frank, Maura, Patrick, Susan and Tim. Except for the two major floods and a fire that forced her to vacate the house during renovations, Mary lived her entire life in the house where she was born. Her amazing caregivers and close friends loved to visit her in the red house, where Mary ruled the living room from her blue chair. An accomplished painter, arts and crafter, and chef, Mary loved traveling, big-band music and animals, particularly, her cat, Boogie Woogie. Famous for the blueberry muffins that she and her sister, Francis, baked every year for the St. Peter’s bazaar, Mary was an ace fundraiser and a generous soul. Even at 100 years old, she had one of the sharpest minds around. Despite Mary’s hearing loss, she maintained her gift for empathetic listening. Her nonjudgmental nature made her loved by more people than she will ever know. There will be a funeral Mass for Mary, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the St. Peter's Church in North Walpole, New Hampshire, at 10 a.m. followed by a burial in the St. Peter's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vermont. Out of respect for Mary and family members whose immune systems are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, anyone who attends Mary’s wake or funeral must wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the following charities: Kigali Reading Center, literacy centers in Rwanda, donate at kigalireads.org; Frank Shaughnessy Kidney Cancer Fund at Dana Farber, go to PMC.org, designate egift MS0008; Springfield Humane Society, Springfield, Vermont, donate at spfldhuman.org.