U.S. military kills ISIS-K planner in targeted airstrike
WASHINGTON, DC — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike Saturday to kill a planner of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, ISIS-K. The strike came amid what the White House called indications that ISIS-K planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.kvia.com
