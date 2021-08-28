Cancel
Military

U.S. military kills ISIS-K planner in targeted airstrike

By ABC News, Associated Press, CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC — Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden’s promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it used a drone strike Saturday to kill a planner of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, ISIS-K. The strike came amid what the White House called indications that ISIS-K planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days. Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit.

