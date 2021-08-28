The value of Warriors
You are not alone, Warriors. Those of us who have never served in the armed forces that protect our country and our allies perceive our Warriors to be strong, tough, invincible. They know their duties and tend to those duties with dedication, determination, true grit. The job has to be done so they step up and do it without hesitation or reservation. They defend their country, their people, and the Constitution that provides all of us inalienable rights.www.salemnews.net
Comments / 0