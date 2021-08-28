Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The value of Warriors

Salem News Online
 8 days ago

You are not alone, Warriors. Those of us who have never served in the armed forces that protect our country and our allies perceive our Warriors to be strong, tough, invincible. They know their duties and tend to those duties with dedication, determination, true grit. The job has to be done so they step up and do it without hesitation or reservation. They defend their country, their people, and the Constitution that provides all of us inalienable rights.

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Mental Health#Veterans#Taliban#The U S Army#Jama Psychiatry#Nami#Family Recovery Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
Centreville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

13 service members killed in Afghanistan remembered in Centreville ceremony

CENTREVILLE — A service to honor the lives of military personnel who were tragically killed at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport, on Thursday, Aug. 26 was held on Sunday evening in Centreville. The non-denominational ceremony, paid tribute to the 13 U.S. military personnel — 11 U.S. Marines, 1 U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, and 1 U.S. Navy Medic — who died along with 60 Afghan refugees who had been waiting to be airlifted out of Afghanistan, since the group known as the Taliban had seized control of the country more than a week earlier.
MilitaryWashington Post

Are the Navy SEALs actually awful at their jobs?

The SEALs may be the only pop-culture heroes to emerge from the disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They’re the guys who killed Osama bin Laden. In blockbuster movies and best-selling books, such as “American Sniper” and “Lone Survivor,” they battle not only a ruthless enemy but also risk-averse generals, incompetent politicians and an indifferent citizenry. America might have lost its post-9/11 wars, but the SEALs won theirs — at least in their memoirs and at the movies.
MilitaryPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Doing better by our troops

It is sure to be an enduring image of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, with his weapon in hand, bathed in the green light of night vision, was photographed climbing the ramp of a C-17 cargo plane. Behind Donahue is the empty tarmac of Kabul Airport.
MilitaryNewswise

FSU social psychologist awarded U.S. Army grant to study military couples

Newswise — America’s military servicemembers are often asked to put their personal lives on hold to serve their country at home and abroad, a sacrifice that can strain marital relationships. Now, a Florida State University social psychologist has received a grant from the U.S. Army to investigate interventions that may help these families cope with the stressors inherent to military life.
Militarypncguam.com

Public Health: COVID surge happened within the military first

The territorial epidemiologist testified on Friday that even before the current COVID-19 surge happened within the local community, it happened first within the military. Testifying during the oversight hearing on the Department of Public Health & Social Services conducted by Speaker Therese Terlaje, Dr. Ann Pobutski recounted that around eight weeks ago, they noticed an uptick in military cases before seeing an uptrend in positive civilian cases.
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Last soldier out

Eerie green-tinged photographs released this week by the Department of Defense show the commander of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division stepping off Afghan soil and onto a C-17 transport plane. Hollidaysburg native and Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. “I got chills when...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy