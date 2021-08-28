Southeast Bulloch shuts out Brantley Co. in season opener

The Belleville Wildcats football team opened their season on Friday, August 20th, with a big win against Cambridge. Belleville shut Cambridge out, 55-0. The Wildcats started the game off scoring early on a pass from Trevor Syse to Anthony Nolden, for a 63-yard gain. Syse kicked the extra point and Belleville was up 7-0. A little more than a minute later, Syse tossed one to Demarcus Conner that was good for 7, and again kicked the extra point. Conner then returned a punt for 67 yards and Syse kicked the extra point. A minute later, Andrew Ace intercepted the ball and ran it 55 yards into the end zone. Syse's extra point was good. Demarcus Conner caught a pass from Syse for the team's fifth touchdown of the night and Syse's extra point attempt was successful. With 20 seconds left in the first quarter (yes - this was only the first quarter), Syse floated one to Anthony Nolden for an 80-yard gain and then kicked the extra point. The score at the end of the first quarter was 41-0.