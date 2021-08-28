Cancel
Brantley County, GA

Southeast Bulloch shuts out Brantley Co. in season opener

By JOSH AUBREY
Statesboro Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets got the Jared Zito era off to a good start with a season-opening win as they pulled out to a 21-0 halftime lead over Brantley County and rolled on for the 28-0 victory. The Jackets used a nice mix of pass and run to build...

www.statesboroherald.com

