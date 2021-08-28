Cancel
Spinning Demonstration of Musk Ox Down

Salem News Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaver Creek Wildlife Education Center volunteer Deb Eells will be demonstrating how to spin Musk ox down into yarn from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12 in the North American Room at the Wildlife Education Center. Eells will later finish spinning the down into yarn that she will knit into a pair of mittens this winter. Musk ox down items are warmer than any other fiber and are softer than cashmere. These mittens will be one of the Wildlife Education Center raffle items during the 2022 season, with the drawing taking place in October 2022. Eells and her husband Craig own and shear 75 sheep at their farm. Some of the wool is sold and some she cards, spins and weaves or knits into beautiful items. These items are sold at her shop or on their Facebook page Swaney Homestead Weaving and Fiber Shop. For information contact beavercreekw@aol.com.

