Damascus Garden Club meets, hears from committees

The Damascus Garden Club, a member of the Garden Club of Ohio Inc., met Aug. 12 at the Pearce House. Val Knoedler opened the meeting with greetings to the nine members present. The members shared stories of their most favorite activity they enjoyed after the lessening of Covid restrictions. The minutes of the July meeting were read and accepted with no corrections. The treasurer’s report on the July balance was approved and donations to the Penny Pines Project were collected. No new correspondence had been received.