Member Info for Gonkamundo

 9 days ago

Rookie72 it appears to me you are posting under more than one name, I could be wrong, however I don't think I am. Try not to allow your emotions get the better of you. Neither of us can comment on sales as we don't have access to that information. For months now I have read people on here shoot down the company and are too eager to criticise others. It does seem like people are playing games, I know people have mentioned it. Time will tell if we have invested wisely here, please everyone, try to keep it factual and only use credible sources. No one wants to hear people droning on about how badly they perceive others to be doing. Why not invest that energy in becoming a CEO of a company for instance and showing the rest of the world what a real leader looks like.

I was in at 120p and hoped for 150p looking at the graph, it peaked at 155p, I should've sold. It dropped back to 120p, I bought a few more in readiness for the next rise, and promised myself to start slicing when it does to reduce my commitment. It...
Coast Capital believes Blue Prism is currently undervalued and it would be a mistake to agree to a takeover at the share price. “As you are well aware, the Enterprise Value of Blue Prism PLC is currently valued at approximately three times forward revenues - an 80% to 90% discount to the company’s peers including UiPath, Appian, WorkFusion, Automation Anywhere, etc.,” the letter from Coast Capital said.
Financials fine. Gave a bit for a speculative covid market. Must say, this board really working for shareholders ?. Seems to me, operating for a buyer . They nearly fear saying anything that might move SP. Great for Xmas but get the investor frustration now. There is a buyer in...
Anyone know what's gone wrong with the trade details, Its likeiton a few boards. at the virtual ESHG conference on Tuesday 31st August. The first use of a pharmacogenetic test in a neonatal intensive care setting using the #genedrive AIHL test for MT-RNR1. Follow the link. NASDAQ:TLSA10 Aug 2021 17:01.
Look at it this way Pete, had it gone to 1-2p like the 'experts' on this board had predicted, you'd be sitting here with less than a grand wishing you had sold at 5p!. Had HE1 gone the other way, you may have patted yourself on your back that you made 30K, thrown a couple grand into a faceless charity to show your gratitude and chased the next big dream AIM share (which could well have ended in tears further on down the road). Its a never ending cycle.
Perfectly true you dont hire good additions to company unless theyre convinced its got good future so you would expect they have done their research on company. Thats a clue in itself . Looking forward to future of this company. RE: Reading-between-the-lines24 Aug 2021 10:07. Lets hope your unlucky 13...
US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be. The report released by the CDC on August 27 indicates that...
UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British vaccines minister Nadhim. Zahawi on Sunday said a decision had not yet been taken on. whether healthy children aged 12- to 15-years-old should be. vaccinated against COVID-19, following reports that a rollout. could begin in the coming days. Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and...
New Diagnostic System Quickly and Accurately Measures Antibodies Against the COVID-19 Virus

A research team at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) in Japan has developed a diagnostic system that can rapidly and sensitively measure the amount of antibodies in the blood that can protect us from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This achievement was published in the scientific journal Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan, and is expected to enable efficient and precise testing of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efficacy at medical facilities.
Farm Science Review packed with info

September is here, and that means it’s time for the Ohio State University Farm Science Review. This monumental event — sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) — takes place Sept. 21-23 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38 NE, in London, Ohio.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks hover amid caution ahead of US jobs data

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were struggling to make headway at midday on Friday as caution prevailed before the closely-watched US jobs report this afternoon. Due for release at 1330 BST, economists predict US nonfarm payrolls to have increased by 750,000 in August, having risen 943,000 in July. The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.2% from 5.4%.
IN BRIEF: BH Macro non-exec buys over GBP80,000 of shares

BH Macro Ltd - investment fund focused on global bonds and foreign exchange - Non-Executive Director John Le Poidevin buys 2,260 shares at GBP35.40 each on Thursday, for a total of GBP80,004. Le Poidevin now has 5,482 shares. Current stock price: 3,510.00 pence. Year-to-date change: down 0.3%. By Ivan Edwards;...
Treatt Regulatory News (TET)

("Treatt" or "the Company") In accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 2 September that Richard Hope sold 2,500 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of £11.05 per ordinary share. Following this transaction, Richard Hope is interested in 398,890 ordinary...
Philippine Airlines files for Chapter 11 in U.S. after COVID-19 crisis

Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United. States which will allow the airline to restructure and. reorganize its finances impacted by COVID-19 crisis. The proposed restructure plan which was filed in the. Southern District of New York and needs court approval will. allow the airline...
Pre-Stabilisation Notice Aedifica

ABN AMRO Bank NV (contact: WILLIAM NKAMSAO; telephone: +31657921210) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/1052/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014). The securities:. Issuer:. AEDBB. Guarantor (if any):. N/A.

