Police: Westbound Prince William Parkway closed near Hoadly Road after single-vehicle crash

Westbound Prince William Parkway has been closed just beyond Hoadly Road for a single-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital Friday night. Police were called to the scene of the crash, near Prince William Parkway and Coloriver Drive, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The vehicle overturned, and one occupant was ejected, according to information conveyed by officers over police radio channels.