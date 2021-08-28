The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Aug. 27)

On Monday we released our second SBLive Power 25 of the 2021 high school football season, a weekly look at the top high school football teams in the country. Ten SBLive Power 25 teams will play big games this week, with No. 10 Duncanville hosting No. 2 Mater Dei taking center stage. Here’s a closer look at the top high school football games in the country this week with an emphasis on what their results mean for the Power 25. One or two of the teams involved in each game is either currently ranked or on our Power 25 radar.