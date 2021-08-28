Cancel
Panthers Beat Steelers For First Preseason Win

By Zach Aldridge
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-9 in the preseason finale for both teams. Darnold, who saw his most extensive action of the preseason, spent most of the first quarter under duress despite playing against a defense that was resting all its starters. But Darnold stayed calm and rebounded, finding rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown pass and former Jets teammate Robby Anderson for an 8-yard score before exiting at halftime. Dwayne Haskins got the start for the Steelers at quarterback and struggled.

